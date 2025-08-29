DT
Sirsa Administration on high alert as water level rises in Ghaggar; ADC orders strict vigil

Sirsa Administration on high alert as water level rises in Ghaggar; ADC orders strict vigil

Patrol teams working day and night to ensure safety
article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:00 AM Aug 29, 2025 IST
The weakened embankment of the overflowing Ghaggar river near Buddabhana village in Sirsa.
As the water level in the Ghaggar river rises, the district administration and the Irrigation Department are closely monitoring the situation. Patrol teams are working day and night to ensure safety.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Virender Seharawat has ordered extra arrangements to handle any emergency like water leakage. On Thursday, he held a meeting with officials and said although the water level had increased, the situation was still under control. He directed all departments to work in coordination with The Irrigation Department and increase surveillance near the river and drains.

He highlighted that sometimes water flow slows down due to blockages. He asked the officers to make sure there were no such obstacles, especially near bridges, so that water flowed smoothly.

The ADC also asked various departments to share details of their heavy machinery such as recovery vans, road rollers and JCBs. This will help in quick action during emergencies. He instructed that the machinery should be made available to both the Irrigation Department and the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

He also told officers to stay in regular contact with villagers living near the Ghaggar river. Teams on patrol should be in constant touch with their superiors. The electricity department has been asked to ensure power supply wherever needed so that monitoring can continue even at night.

At the meeting, senior officials from the Irrigation Department, Power Department, PWD, Education Department, and others were present, including Pawan Bhardwaj (Irrigation SE), Dheeraj Kumar (Power XEN), Jeet Ram (Irrigation XEN), Kamaldeep Singh (PWD XEN), Rakesh Poonia (ME), Subhash (Deputy DEO), and Sanjay (PWD XEN).

Meanwhile, SDM Rajender Kumar inspected the Ghaggar embankment in Mirpur village. He was accompanied by officers of the Irrigation Department. The SDM directed them to keep a constant watch on the river embankments, especially the weak ones, and strengthen them by adding more soil. He also urged officials to stay in touch with the villagers and assure them that there was no need to panic.

However, if any villager notices embankment damage or water leakage, they should immediately inform the Patwari, village secretary, irrigation officials, or call the flood control room at 01666-248882 or Deputy Commissioner’s camp office at 01666-248880.

Villagers left to defend embankments on their own

Farmers from Mallewala and nearby villages have raised alarms over rising water in Ghaggar river, blaming the administration for poor preparation. They say this happens every year, yet officials ignore early warnings and arrive only for formality. “We’re spending from our own pockets to bring soil and protect weak embankments,” said one farmer. Villagers are staying up day and night to guard against possible breaches.

Heavy rains have worsened the situation, with no proper arrangements for livestock or flood control. Farmers claim that visits by officials, including the ADC, were limited to select villages like Musahibwala, leaving others in distress. Nearby villages like Buddhabhana report the same fears such as lack of help, poor infrastructure and rising risk.

