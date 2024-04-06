Sirsa administration to crack down on illegal liquor business

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 5

During the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, strict measures will be taken against illicit liquor activities, particularly along the border states such as Punjab. District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner RK Singh emphasised on maintaining vigilance and setting up checkpoints to curb such activities.

At the meeting with agencies and contractors, directives were issued that there should be no negligence or leniency in this regard. Officials, including SDM Rajendra Kumar, DSP Jagat Singh, and others were present during the discussions. Inspections of liquor stocks, specifically L-1 and L-13, were conducted by RK Singh. They checked various locations, including those near the railway lines and industrial areas, instructing agencies to increase CCTV surveillance. The DC stressed on the importance of maintaining a comprehensive record of liquor movements. The DC also inspected various polling centres in the district. He inspected polling centres in Bal Bhawan, Sikanderpur village, and Vaidwala village.

