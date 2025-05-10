DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Sirsa Air Force Station intact, govt rubbishes Pakistan claim of damage; see pics

Sirsa Air Force Station intact, govt rubbishes Pakistan claim of damage; see pics

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, "Pakistan has attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa"
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:04 PM May 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An image of the unharmed Sirsa Air Force Station on Saturday. Photo courtesy Government of India
Advertisement

During a press briefing by the Union Government today, it has unequivocally rejected false claims being spread by Pakistan. It has debunked the neighbouring country's claim that the Sirsa airport has been destroyed.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, "Pakistan has attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa... India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan."

The Sirsa Air Force Station on Saturday. Photos courtesy Government of India

Advertisement

The government also dismissed as “fake” certain social media posts claiming that an Indian pilot ejected from his fighter aircraft in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and a woman Air Force pilot was captured in Pakistan.

Advertisement

The government also debunked claims that India’s power grid had been rendered dysfunctional in a cyberattack by Pakistan, and that there had been a temporary closure of the Mumbai-Delhi airline route.

“These claims are fake,” the government said.

The government debunked claims that India had launched a drone attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper