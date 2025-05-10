Sirsa Air Force Station intact, govt rubbishes Pakistan claim of damage; see pics

During a press briefing by the Union Government today, it has unequivocally rejected false claims being spread by Pakistan. It has debunked the neighbouring country's claim that the Sirsa airport has been destroyed.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, "Pakistan has attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa... India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan."

The government also dismissed as “fake” certain social media posts claiming that an Indian pilot ejected from his fighter aircraft in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and a woman Air Force pilot was captured in Pakistan.

The government also debunked claims that India’s power grid had been rendered dysfunctional in a cyberattack by Pakistan, and that there had been a temporary closure of the Mumbai-Delhi airline route.

“These claims are fake,” the government said.

The government debunked claims that India had launched a drone attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.