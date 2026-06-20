Sirsa anganwadi centre in a shambles, 56 children study under constant fear

An anganwadi centre in Asakhera village of Dabwali subdivision is operating from a dilapidated building, raising serious concerns about the safety of 56 children enrolled there.

Advertisement

Locals said the building, located in the Indira Colony area of the village, had been in poor condition for years. During the monsoon, water reportedly seeps through the roof and parts of the ceiling and walls show visible signs of damage.

Advertisement

Anganwadi workers fear that chunks of the roof could fall any time, posing a risk to children and staff. To avoid any mishap, children are often made to sit outside the building rather than the classrooms.

Advertisement

Anganwadi worker Sunita Devi said the centre had been functioning from the same structure since 2013 and that repeated requests for repairs had yielded no results.

Villagers said there were four anganwadi centres in Asakhera. While one is functioning from the first floor of a building, the condition of others is also reportedly poor.

Advertisement

Sarpanch Bahadar Ram said the matter had been brought into the notice of higher authorities several times. He said a proposal for repair work had been approved earlier, but delays occurred due to changes in estimates and procedures.

Meanwhile, parents have demanded immediate action, saying the safety of children should not be compromised.