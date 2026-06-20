DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sirsa anganwadi centre in a shambles, 56 children study under constant fear

Sirsa anganwadi centre in a shambles, 56 children study under constant fear

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:06 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
During monsoon, rainwater seeps through the roof and parts of the ceiling and walls show visible signs of damage. Tribune Photos
Advertisement

An anganwadi centre in Asakhera village of Dabwali subdivision is operating from a dilapidated building, raising serious concerns about the safety of 56 children enrolled there.

Advertisement

Locals said the building, located in the Indira Colony area of the village, had been in poor condition for years. During the monsoon, water reportedly seeps through the roof and parts of the ceiling and walls show visible signs of damage.

Advertisement

Anganwadi workers fear that chunks of the roof could fall any time, posing a risk to children and staff. To avoid any mishap, children are often made to sit outside the building rather than the classrooms.

Advertisement

Anganwadi worker Sunita Devi said the centre had been functioning from the same structure since 2013 and that repeated requests for repairs had yielded no results.

Villagers said there were four anganwadi centres in Asakhera. While one is functioning from the first floor of a building, the condition of others is also reportedly poor.

Advertisement

Sarpanch Bahadar Ram said the matter had been brought into the notice of higher authorities several times. He said a proposal for repair work had been approved earlier, but delays occurred due to changes in estimates and procedures.

Meanwhile, parents have demanded immediate action, saying the safety of children should not be compromised.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts