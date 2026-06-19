Sirsa artisan crafts one-inch silver replica of FIFA World Cup trophy

A unique blend of craftsmanship, dedication and love for sports has earned Sirsa-based goldsmith and artisan Sajjan Soni widespread attention. His latest creation, a one-inch miniature FIFA World Cup trophy made of silver has become a talking point among local residents and art enthusiasts.

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Soni said the trophy was crafted using 840 milligrams of silver, while brass was used for the upper portion. The intricate artwork took him nearly one hour and 20 minutes to complete. The finely-detailed design and precision workmanship have drawn appreciation from visitors and sports lovers alike.

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According to Soni, his passion for creating miniature sports trophies began after India’s historic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Watching the final match inspired him to recreate sporting achievements through art.

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Soni made his first trophy in 1987, featuring a bat and ball. Since then, he has continued producing miniature replicas of major sporting trophies and national symbols. His collection includes artworks based on the Cricket World Cup, Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups, FIFA World Cup and the Olympics.

Apart from sports-themed creations, Soni has also crafted models of former Deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal, Chandrayaan and Operation Sindoor, among other subjects. His work has received appreciation from people in India and abroad.

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Soni said his goal was not only to create artworks but also to preserve and promote traditional craftsmanship. “As long as I live, I will remain dedicated to my art and my country. I want future generations to learn and carry forward this craft,” he said.

Expressing concern over growing mobile phone addiction among youth, Soni said excessive screen time was affecting values, creativity and overall development. He urged parents to spend more time with their children and encourage them to participate in sports and creative activities.