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Home / Haryana / Sirsa authorities to display list of illegal colonies to prevent fraud

Sirsa authorities to display list of illegal colonies to prevent fraud

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 04:00 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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To protect people from buying properties in illegal colonies, the District Town Planner Department is set to introduce a new system. Under this, all illegal colonies and related land plot numbers (khasras) will be displayed on notice boards in every tehsil. This will allow buyers to check the legality of a colony before registering plots.

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The department said its investigation revealed that some developers misled poor and needy buyers into purchasing plots in illegal colonies. Later, when the authorities issued demolition orders or notices, the buyers faced financial losses. To prevent such cases, the headquarters has instructed all district town planners to make information about illegal colonies public.

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Recently, the department issued notices to two illegal colonies developing along Begu Road. The authorities have urged people not to buy plots in these areas.

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The officials also noted that Ellenabad had emerged as a new hub for illegal colonies. Over the past six months, several illegal constructions had been demolished and notices issued in the area. The rise in illegal colonies is linked to the expansion of the region.

Under the new rules, not only the developers but also the buyers of illegal plots will face penalties. Both can be sentenced to up to one year in jail, and courts may impose fines ranging from 50 per cent to 200 per cent of the collector’s rate.

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District Town Planner Karmbir Singh advised citizens to buy plots only in licensed or legal colonies. He urged buyers to confirm details with the department, municipal council, or tehsil office before making purchases. He added that action against illegal colonies would continue.

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