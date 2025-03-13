Sirsa backs BJP, historic defeat for INLD and JJP

In a major political shift, the BJP secured a decisive victory in the Sirsa municipal elections, breaking the long-standing influence of the Chautala family. BJP’s Shanti Swaroop Valmiki became the first directly elected chairman of Sirsa Municipal Council, marking the party’s second consecutive win in the region.

The election dealt a severe blow to the INLD and JJP, both of which failed to secure even 8% of the vote share, leading to their candidates losing their security deposits. Congress, struggling with internal divisions, managed a distant second place.

Of the 160,036 eligible voters, 90,240 cast their votes on March 2. To retain their deposits, candidates needed at least 11,280 votes. BJP’s Valmiki led with 41,061 votes, followed by Congress’s Jaswinder Kaur with 28,682. Independent candidate Rajendra Kumar was the only other contender to save his deposit, securing 12,705 votes. INLD and JJP suffered humiliating defeats, with INLD managing only 3,037 votes and JJP just 1,676.

This victory reinforces BJP’s growing influence in Sirsa, following its first win in 2016. At that time, the party had the backing of Congress MLA Gokul Setia’s family, which helped Sheela Sehgal secure the chairperson post. However, political instability followed, with leadership changing hands multiple times.

BJP’s success this time was driven by strong organisational planning, support from Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) leader Gopal Kanda and an aggressive campaign led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who conducted a high-energy roadshow before the elections. Valmiki’s local political experience as a multiple-term councillor also played a key role in securing voter confidence.

Meanwhile, Congress’ defeat was largely attributed to internal strife. Setia’s endorsement of Jaswinder Kaur caused a rift within the party, weakening its campaign. Kaur, despite her political lineage, lacked the experience and visibility to mount a strong challenge.

Following the BJP-HLP victory, Gopal Kanda expressed gratitude to Sirsa’s voters. “For the first time, Sirsa’s people have chosen the lotus symbol, showing their love for the BJP-HLP alliance. The support for Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister Manohar Lal and CM Nayab Singh Saini’s policies will drive Haryana’s development at a faster pace,” he said.

With this resounding win, BJP has further solidified its position in Sirsa, marking a new era in the district’s political landscape.