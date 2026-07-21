DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sirsa bags overall trophy at Haryana State Bharat Scouts and Guides awards

Sirsa bags overall trophy at Haryana State Bharat Scouts and Guides awards

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:47 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sirsa scouts receive honours at the awards ceremony in Chandigarh.
Advertisement

Sirsa district emerged as the overall champion in both the Scouts and Guides wings at the Haryana State Bharat Scouts and Guides awards ceremony held at Haryana Lok Bhawan in Chandigarh on Monday. The district received the Overall Government Trophy for its outstanding performance and also won four Laxmi Mazumdar Awards, along with several prestigious state-level honours.

Advertisement

The awards were presented by the Governor of Haryana, who is also the president of Haryana State Bharat Scouts and Guides. A delegation from Sirsa attended the ceremony to receive the honours.

Advertisement

Among the awardees, Rajendra Kumar, Principal of PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School, Chautala, and Dr Sheela Punia, Principal of Shah Satnam Ji Girls School, Sirsa, received the prestigious ‘Thanks Badge’ for their contribution to scouting and guiding.

Advertisement

Dr Indra Sen, District Organisation Commissioner (scouts), was honoured with the Bar to Medal of Merit for his dedicated service to the movement.

In the youth category, Yuvraj Singh received the Best Cub Award, Karman Singh Sidhu of Chaitanya School, Sirsa, won the Best Scout Award, and Michael of Baba Bhuman Shah Open Rover Group was named Best Rover.

Advertisement

In the Guides wing, Sahajmeet Kaur of Shah Satnam Ji Girls School received the Best Bulbul Award, Preksha was honoured as Best Guide, and Prabhjot Kaur of Mary Kom Open Ranger Team won the Best Ranger Award.

The Sirsa delegation was led by District Education Officer Subhash Phutela, along with Deputy District Education Officer Vijay Sachdeva and other office-bearers.

Congratulating the winners, Phutela said Sirsa’s accomplishment reflected the collective efforts of teachers, Scout Masters, officials and students.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts