Sirsa bags overall trophy at Haryana State Bharat Scouts and Guides awards

Sirsa district emerged as the overall champion in both the Scouts and Guides wings at the Haryana State Bharat Scouts and Guides awards ceremony held at Haryana Lok Bhawan in Chandigarh on Monday. The district received the Overall Government Trophy for its outstanding performance and also won four Laxmi Mazumdar Awards, along with several prestigious state-level honours.

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The awards were presented by the Governor of Haryana, who is also the president of Haryana State Bharat Scouts and Guides. A delegation from Sirsa attended the ceremony to receive the honours.

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Among the awardees, Rajendra Kumar, Principal of PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School, Chautala, and Dr Sheela Punia, Principal of Shah Satnam Ji Girls School, Sirsa, received the prestigious ‘Thanks Badge’ for their contribution to scouting and guiding.

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Dr Indra Sen, District Organisation Commissioner (scouts), was honoured with the Bar to Medal of Merit for his dedicated service to the movement.

In the youth category, Yuvraj Singh received the Best Cub Award, Karman Singh Sidhu of Chaitanya School, Sirsa, won the Best Scout Award, and Michael of Baba Bhuman Shah Open Rover Group was named Best Rover.

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In the Guides wing, Sahajmeet Kaur of Shah Satnam Ji Girls School received the Best Bulbul Award, Preksha was honoured as Best Guide, and Prabhjot Kaur of Mary Kom Open Ranger Team won the Best Ranger Award.

The Sirsa delegation was led by District Education Officer Subhash Phutela, along with Deputy District Education Officer Vijay Sachdeva and other office-bearers.

Congratulating the winners, Phutela said Sirsa’s accomplishment reflected the collective efforts of teachers, Scout Masters, officials and students.