Sirsa candidates step out to vote with families

Sirsa candidates step out to vote with families

The Chautalas



Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 25

The Sirsa seat, be it Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, is always a ‘hot seat’. The politics of this city influences the entire state, especially since it has remained the stronghold of the Chautala family. On Saturday, the families of prominent political leaders — Chautalas, Tanwars, Kandas, and Setias, among others — arrived at their respective polling booths to cast their votes for the General Election.

Shish Pal Keharwala

Abhay Chautala cast his vote at the booth in Chautala village, while Ranjit Chautala and his family voted in Sirsa. Similarly, Ajay Chautala, Dushyant Chautala, Naina Chautala, and Digvijay Chautala voted at the Janata Bhawan booth in Sirsa city. BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar, along with his wife Avantika and daughter, also arrived to cast their votes. Additionally, Gopal Kanda, his brother Gobind Kanda and Gokul Setia exercised their franchise at different polling booths in the city. All these leaders left their homes early in the morning to vote and later showed off the ink on their fingers by taking photos.

Gopal Kanda

Former minister and JJP MLA Devendra Babli, who had been in the news for several days, also voted with his family in Barai Khera village, Tohana. Sirsa district BJP president Nitasha Sihag also cast her vote and took photos with the villagers. Despite the hot weather, all the leaders voted with enthusiasm and urged voters to do the same. Dushyant Chautala encouraged voters not to be deterred by the heat and to come out and exercise their right.

Abhay Chautala

Remarkably, all the leaders were seen standing in lines, waiting for their turn to vote. Ashok Tanwar waited for around 20 minutes in a queue to cast his vote. Meanwhile, Ranjit Singh Chautala and his family voted and left the polling station within a few minutes. Former BJP state president and current Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala voted with his family in Tohana, emphasising that people should not fear the heat and come out to vote. He said, “Vote first, then have refreshments.”

Additionally, BJP MLA Dura Ram from Fatehabad voted with his family at Mohammadpur Rohi village. It is noteworthy that Dura Ram is the cousin of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi. Congress MLA Amit Sihag from Dabwali, along with his father Dr KV Singh and other family members, voted in Dabwali.

Ashok Tanwar on D Day with their family members
#Lok Sabha #Sirsa


