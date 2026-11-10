Sirsa chokes post-Diwali as AQI 365; residents report breathing issues

Air pollution levels in Sirsa have risen sharply after Diwali celebrations, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 365 on Tuesday. A thick layer of smog and smoke covered the city and the air quality entered the ‘hazardous’ zone, while residents complained of eye irritation, sore throats and breathing difficulties.

The PM2.5 level was recorded at 244 and PM10 at 293. Other pollutants included SO2 at 4 ppb, NO2 at 5 ppb, O3 at 8 ppb and carbon monoxide (CO) at 900 ppb.

The temperature was 27 degrees Celsius, humidity stood at 34 per cent and wind speed was around 5 kmph. Low wind speed prevented pollutants from dispersing, keeping the city under a layer of smog throughout the day.

Despite the rise in pollution, stubble-burning incidents in Sirsa district have fallen by around 85 per cent compared to last year. So far, 12 cases have been reported. The Agriculture Department has registered FIRs against five farmers and imposed fines totalling around Rs 65,000.

Advertisement

DD Agriculture Dr Rajesh Kumar said nearly 80 per cent of paddy harvesting had been completed. Teams are monitoring stubble-burning incidents and encouraging farmers to manage crop residue using machines.

He said fireworks, vehicle emissions, road dust and smoke coming from the Punjab side could also be contributing to the pollution.

CMO Dr Pawan Kumar said fine particles in polluted air can enter the lungs and worsen respiratory problems. Children, elderly people and asthma patients have been advised to take extra precautions, avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and consult a doctor if they experience breathing difficulties.