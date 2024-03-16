Sirsa civic body cancels allocation of 64 parks to agencies for upkeep

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, March 15

The Sirsa Municipal Council has cancelled the allotment of work to maintain city parks to various city institutions and private firms. The order was issued by the Municipal Commissioner on March 7 after various complaints were received from residents.

Allegations levelled Some individuals lodged complaints with the then Urban Local Bodies Minister, Kamal Gupta

The complainants alleged that MC officials had allocated 64 out of 84 parks to their favoured agencies and organisations

Some individuals submitted complaints about poor maintenance of parks, lack of cleanliness and poor security.

There are a total of 84 parks in Sirsa city. In August 2023, the Municipal Council had invited applications from social service organisations and agencies for the maintenance of parks. Around 45 agencies and organisations had sent applications. After reviewing these, the MC allocated the parks to agencies.

Following the move, some individuals lodged complaints with the then Urban Local Bodies Minister, Kamal Gupta. The complainants alleged that MC officials had allocated 64 out of 84 parks to their favoured agencies and organisations.

Each park is spread over up to three acres. The Municipal Council pays Rs 4.2 per sq m monthly for park maintenance in the city. Some large parks have been gradually encroached upon by organisations that have turned them into religious sites.

Although notices were issued by the Municipal Council in this regard, the organisations failed to pay heed. The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has requested a report from the administration regarding encroachments on its green belt.

About three months ago, Kamal Gupta had conducted a cleanliness drive in Sirsa. During this drive, some individuals submitted complaints about poor maintenance of parks, lack of cleanliness and poor security. Local BJP leaders also stated that the responsibility of maintenance of parks should be given to city residents, not agencies and organisations.

District Municipal Commissioner Surendra Singh has instructed the executive officers of the Municipal Council to cancel the allocation of encroached parks. The letter stated that complaints had been received regarding park allocations. Therefore, the Municipal Council should ensure the immediate cancellation of parks allocated.

The city parks are in a state of disorder. There is a general lack of cleanliness and there are no dustbins. Parks have become hangouts for addicts and people also face inconvenience due to stray animals wandering there.

Sources said several letters were sent to the government regarding the issue. Allegations of bias have been levelled against executive officers of the Municipal Council. Some letters stated that the executive officers had indulged in favouritism while allocating parks to social organisations.

Punita Rani, president, Indian Human Rights Association, Sirsa, had lodged a complaint with the then Chief Minister, then Urban Local Bodies Minister, Urban Local Bodies Department director and Municipal Commissioner. In her letter, she stated that her organisation had been allocated two parks. She alleged that an executive officer of the Municipal Council had issued a notice to take back the parks from them without prior notice. She accused the executive officer of favoritism in the allocation of larger parks.

Atar Singh, Executive Officer, Municipal Council of Sirsa, responding to the allegations, said the claims were baseless. “There was no favouritism in the allocation of parks. The order of allocation has been revoked due to the lack of management in these parks. They will be reallocated soon with a fresh approach.”

