Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Haryana / Sirsa civic body launches anti-encroachment drive

Sirsa civic body launches anti-encroachment drive

The MC officials said the action was part of a wider campaign launched on Wednesday to remove encroachments across the city

Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:00 AM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Sirsa MC staff remove a board installed outside a shop on Barnala Road during an anti-encroachment drive.
The Sirsa Municipal Council today launched an anti-encroachment operation on Barnala Road to ease traffic movement and address repeated public complaints, officials said.

Illegal hoardings, banners, kiosks and other materials placed on the road were removed and seized. The seized goods were taken away in two tractor-trolleys.

Some shopkeepers lodged a protest with officials during the drive. However, the civic authorities cautioned them that obstructing official work was a punishable offence and may result in police action if they did not cooperate.

The operation on Barnala Road lasted for nearly two hours, the first such extended action in the area. The officials issued strict instructions to shopkeepers not to place goods or structures on roads in future. They said the encroachments caused parking issues, besides increasing the risk of traffic jams and accidents.

The MC officials said the action was part of a wider campaign launched on Wednesday to remove encroachments across the city. Similar drives were carried out on Begu Road and in other market areas. Earlier, encroachments were removed from the auto market to clear parking spaces.

In a separate operation, another municipal team removed illegal huts built on government land at the Mela Ground. Officials said residents had been issued notices several times. But after non-compliance, 15 to 20 huts were demolished under the supervision of Junior Engineer Rohit Hooda. Further action will be taken after marking the area.

The municipal council said traffic and encroachment issues still persisted on Dabwali Road (from Arorvansh Chowk to the Air Force Station), Parshuram Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk, Rania Road, Hisar Road (from bus stand to Maharana Pratap Chowk) and Geeta Bhawan Street.

MC Chief Sanitary Inspector Jaiveer Singh said the anti-encroachment drive will continue across the city and no leniency will be shown.

