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Home / Haryana / Sirsa college journalism students visit Parliament House

Sirsa college journalism students visit Parliament House

Educational tour offers insight into democratic institutions

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:58 AM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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Students of the BAJMC (Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication) department of CMK National PG College, Sirsa, visited Parliament House in New Delhi as part of an educational tour.

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The visit was organised on Monday under the guidance of Principal Anshu Uppal. Head of Department Deepika Sharma and Assistant Professor Lalit Popli accompanied the students.

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During the tour, the students explored the new Parliament building, including its architecture, galleries, paintings and installations depicting India’s democratic journey and constitutional history. They were also briefed on the functioning of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as well as parliamentary procedures.

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One of the key attractions was the historic Sengol, placed near the Speaker’s Chair in the Lok Sabha chamber. Students were informed about its historical and cultural significance.

Following the Parliament visit, the students met Congress MP Kumari Selja at her residence. She interacted with them and discussed their academic programme and experiences during the visit.

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Addressing the students, Selja highlighted the growing importance of journalism and mass communication and encouraged them to pursue responsible and ethical journalism. She also recalled her association with CMK National College and urged students to remain focused on their academic and professional goals.

Principal Anshu Uppal said such visits provide practical exposure and help students gain a better understanding of democratic institutions and national heritage.

The students described the visit as an inspiring and memorable learning experience.

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