Sirsa Cong chief seeks strong turnout for Aug 9 conference

Ahead of the Congress workers’ conference scheduled for August 9, Sirsa District Congress president Santosh Beniwal on Tuesday urged party workers to put aside internal differences and make the event a landmark show of strength.

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Addressing party workers at a private marriage palace in Rania, Beniwal said the Congress has always grown through the hard work and dedication of grassroots workers rather than directions from Delhi. She expressed confidence that the upcoming conference in Sirsa would create history with the active participation of party cadres.

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Beniwal also launched a sharp attack on rival factions within the party, saying she has never believed in flattery or politics driven by personal ambition. “I have always stood by the truth and chosen the path of struggle instead of chasing positions,” she said.

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She recalled standing with farmers and labourers during difficult times, claiming that while leaders may have split into different groups, it was the party workers who remained connected with the people. “From the day I became district president, I have been among the workers and will continue to fight for their rights. I want to move forward by taking everyone along,” she said.

Referring to reports that she was politically isolated, Beniwal dismissed such claims and said her real strength lies in the party workers. She urged them to answer critics through unity and hard work instead of words.

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Calling for greater organisational unity, Beniwal appealed to workers to forget personal differences, strengthen the Congress at the grassroots and spread the party’s policies among the public.

She said former MP Brijendra Singh and senior Congress leader Birender Singh will attend the August 9 workers’ conference at the Congress Bhawan in Sirsa as chief guests. Urging workers to ensure a massive turnout, she said their participation would send a strong message of unity ahead of the event. Party workers, in turn, assured the district president that they would make the conference a grand and memorable success.