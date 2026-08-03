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Home / Haryana / Sirsa Congress chief bats for unity ahead of Aug 9 conference

Sirsa Congress chief bats for unity ahead of Aug 9 conference

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Sirsa, Updated At : 09:03 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Haryana Congress district president Santosh Beniwal urged party workers to stay united and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots, saying the Congress draws its strength from dedicated workers and not from any individual or post.

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Addressing party workers at a meeting held at Aggarwal Dharamshala in Dabwali on Saturday, Beniwal said politics should be seen as a fight for ideology and public service rather than a means to secure positions.

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The meeting, chaired by senior Congress leader Malkeet Singh Ganga, was organised to invite workers to the party’s mega conference in Sirsa on August 9. Former MP Vijender Singh is expected to attend the event.

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Referring to recent challenges within the party, Beniwal asked workers to rise above factional politics and work only for the Congress. “Our identity should be that of a Congress worker, not of any group or individual,” she said, adding that party workers should always stand with farmers, the poor and the youth during difficult times.

She said political opponents could not weaken the Congress, but internal divisions could. “Unity is the only way forward. Building walls is easy, but building an organisation is difficult. Winning a post may be easy, but winning the trust of workers is the hardest task,” she said.

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