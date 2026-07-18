Sirsa Congress to gherao electricity utility office over outages on July 23

The District Congress Committee has announced a protest against the rising power outages in Sirsa, with party workers set to gherao the office of the Superintending Engineer (SE) of the DHBVN on July 23. The announcement was made jointly by Kalanwali MLA Shishpal Keharwala, Ellenabad MLA Bharat Singh Beniwal, Sirsa MLA Gokul Setia and former Dabwali MLA Amit Sihag.

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The leaders said Congress workers would gather at 10 am on Thursday and march to the SE office on Barnala Road. A large protest would be held outside the office before laying siege to the premises and demanding immediate improvement in electricity supply.

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The Congress leaders alleged that prolonged and unscheduled power cuts during the ongoing heatwave had disrupted normal life across the district. They claimed that households, businesses and industries were facing serious difficulties due to erratic power supply, while students, senior citizens and women were among the worst affected.

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They said many residents were being forced to spend nights outside their homes because of prolonged outages. The leaders also alleged that electricity was being cut without prior notice and that there was no fixed schedule, leaving people unable to plan their daily activities.

The party further claimed that the power crisis had worsened the drinking water situation. According to the leaders, power cuts during water supply hours were preventing the residents from receiving an adequate water supply, forcing many families to buy water tankers at a cost of Rs 600-700.

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Accusing the state government of failing to provide basic services, the Congress leaders said public anger over electricity and water shortages was growing. They claimed the July 23 protest would witness large participation not only from the Congress workers but also from the residents affected by the power crisis.

The party appealed to people to join the protest in large numbers to press the government for uninterrupted electricity supply.