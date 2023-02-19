Sirsa cops cull 20-year records, identify 210 drug smugglers active in district

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Sirsa, February 18

The police have identified 210 peddlers, who have been active in the smuggling and supply of drugs and narcotics in the district in the past two decades. The Kalanwali police station has the highest 35 peddlers under its lens, while the Rori police station in Ellenabad subdivision has 34.

615 cases last year Registered 615 cases under the NDPS Act in 2022

Nabbed 1,415 persons for peddling drugs/illicit liquor

Sirsa SP Arpit Jain promises strict action against them

Sirsa is one of the worst affected districts in Haryana in drug abuse and peddling of narcotics. The police maintain that the district shares its borders with two states — Rajasthan and Punjab — due to which it becomes easier for drug cartels to operate from the district. According to sources, drug traffickers use Sirsa district as a transit route to supply banned substances via the county’s north-eastern states from the notorious “Golden Triangle” region which forms parts of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand.

The sources said the police scanned records of cases registered under the NDPS Act and identified 210 persons, who had been facing at least three cases under the NDPS Act. A dossier of these persons is being prepared by the police after which they plan to act tough against them.

Data compiled by the police from 13 police stations in the district reveals that with 35 peddlers, Kalanwali is on top, followed by Rori (34) and Sirsa Sadar (30). Two police stations in Dabwali subdivision comprising Dabwali City and Sadar together have 34 peddlers. The Sirsa police had made a DSP the nodal officer in its drive to crack down on drug peddling in the district. Sirsa SP Arpit Jain said they had collected information about drug peddlers on the basis of police records of the past 20 years. The SP said they would initiate action, including the process to attach property amassed by the way of illicit business.