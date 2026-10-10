Sirsa cops detain Congress leaders, farmers over march to Delhi

Political tensions rose in Sirsa and Fatehabad as the police detained Congress leaders and workers heading to Delhi for a protest, while farmer groups and Opposition leaders demanded the release of detained activists and raised concerns over alleged vote theft and electoral reforms.

Congress leaders and hundreds of workers were detained outside the residence of Kalanwali MLA Shishpal Keharwala in Sirsa on Saturday morning as they prepared to leave for a proposed protest outside a Union ministry in Delhi. The police took them in buses to Ellenabad, where the Congress workers staged a protest at the police station.

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Keharwala criticised the action, calling it an attack on democratic rights. He said the party workers were planning a peaceful protest and were carrying no weapons. He accused the government of trying to silence the Opposition.

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Senior Congress leader Rajkumar Sharma also criticised the BJP government, saying every political party had the right to express its views peacefully. Congress workers alleged that the government was using police action to suppress the Opposition’s voice.

Meanwhile, BJP district president Yatindra Singh defended electoral reforms, saying they were necessary to make India’s democratic system more transparent, fair and accountable.

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He said the Opposition was questioning constitutional institutions without providing solid evidence. Citing Election Commission figures, Singh said India had 96.88 crore registered voters ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with 10,52,664 polling stations set up across the country.

AAP leader, farmer activists detained in Rania

In a separate incident, Aam Aadmi Party national council member and Sirsa district president Happy Rania, along with Congress leader Boota Singh Thind Otu, were allegedly arrested around 2 am and kept at the Rania police station. Farmer activists Dara Singh Damdama and Surjit Singh Begu were reportedly placed under house detention a day earlier.

Protesting against the detentions, Rashtriya Kisan Manch state vice-president Jinda Nanuana and Gora Brar led a gathering outside the Rania police post. The protesters demanded immediate release of the detained leaders. They alleged that the action was aimed at preventing people from joining a Delhi movement to protect democracy and raise the issue of alleged vote theft.

Farmers burn effigies

in Fatehabad

In Fatehabad, the All-India Kisan Sabha, the Agricultural Workers’ Union and CITU jointly held a protest outside the Bhattu Kalan Market Committee office. The protesters burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, raising slogans to save democracy and the Constitution. They demanded the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation. Comrade Vishnu Dutt Sharma accused the Centre and the Election Commission of compromising electoral neutrality. The protesters warned that their agitation would continue until their demands were met.