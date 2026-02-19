Sirsa court sentences rape convict to 14 yrs in prison

An additional District and Sessions Judge at the Fast Track Court, Dr Naresh Kumar Singhal, has sentenced a man to 14 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 for a rape case. If the convict fails to pay the fine, he will serve an additional six months in jail.

Advertisement

The case dates back to July 25, 2020, when the father of the victim filed a complaint at Sadar Police Station, Sirsa, stating that an unknown man had abducted his daughter from their home.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, the police launched an immediate investigation and based on key information, arrested the accused and the victim in Jaipur.

Advertisement

The victim’s statement was recorded in the presence of a female lawyer and a medical examination confirmed the assault. The police completed all legal procedures and collected sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused. The victim also testified in court.

Based on the investigation and evidence, the court found the accused, Sukhdev Singh alias Raju, guilty for rape under the relevant sections of law.