DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sirsa court sentences rape convict to 14 yrs in prison

Sirsa court sentences rape convict to 14 yrs in prison

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:41 PM Feb 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

An additional District and Sessions Judge at the Fast Track Court, Dr Naresh Kumar Singhal, has sentenced a man to 14 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 for a rape case. If the convict fails to pay the fine, he will serve an additional six months in jail.

Advertisement

The case dates back to July 25, 2020, when the father of the victim filed a complaint at Sadar Police Station, Sirsa, stating that an unknown man had abducted his daughter from their home.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, the police launched an immediate investigation and based on key information, arrested the accused and the victim in Jaipur.

Advertisement

The victim’s statement was recorded in the presence of a female lawyer and a medical examination confirmed the assault. The police completed all legal procedures and collected sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused. The victim also testified in court.

Based on the investigation and evidence, the court found the accused, Sukhdev Singh alias Raju, guilty for rape under the relevant sections of law.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts