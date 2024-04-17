Sirsa DC directs officials to expedite lifting of produce

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 16

Sirsa Deputy Commissioner RK Singh on Tuesday emphasised the need to expedite the lifting of the produce from mandis to ensure that farmers encounter no hurdle in selling their produce. He said any compromise in the lifting process would not be tolerated and highlighted the need to ensure that all

necessary arrangements were made.

Accompanied by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajendra Kumar, DC Singh and other officials inspected the grain market on Tuesday.

DC obtained information from the officials about the arrangements for the lifting work in the grain market. He said along with wheat, the lifting of other produce should also take place.

There should be no irregularities in the absence of lifting work in the grain market. He instructed the officials to increase the number of vehicles deployed for lifting as per the requirement.

He also urged market association leaders and stakeholders to cooperate in the work. Additionally, he directed officials to ensure facilities such as drinking water, cleanliness and other necessary arrangements were available for the farmers.

Subsequently, the DC also inspected the storage facility of Food Corporation of India (FCI) and assessed the arrangements for grain storage. He said all vehicles bringing the produce should be unloaded promptly.

He also inspected the wheat being brought into the warehouse and instructed the relevant officials that no irregularities would be tolerated in the unloading of produce. Any such act will face legal action.

