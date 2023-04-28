Sirsa DC suspends three clerks for embezzlement of Rs 2.32 crore

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 27

The Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta has suspended three clerks of the Sub-Divisional office in Ellenabad subdivision on the charge of embezzlement of government funds worth Rs 2.32 crore.

The DC informed the mediapersons today that he had taken action after the police registered a case against them at the Ellenabad police station.

The Ellenabad SDM Ved Prakash Beniwal had lodged a complaint with the police against the three clerks, Jitender, Vikramdeep and Kuldeep. The police booked them under sections 406, 409 and 420 of the IPC.

The SDM, during an inspection, had found that the three clerks had not deposited an amount of Rs 2.32 crore, charged as fee for vehicle registration and driving licences, with the state exchequer from April 2022 to April 2023.