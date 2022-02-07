Sirsa Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted 21-day furlough

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, February 7
Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 21-day furlough for meeting his family residing in Gurugram.
The dera chief is undergoing imprisonment at Sunaria jail in Rohtak for raping two of his women disciples and murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.
Rohtak Divisional Commissioner Pankaj Yadav said the dera head had been granted a furlough from February 7 to 27 on his request that he wanted to meet his family living in Gurugram.
According to official sources, the dera chief had applied for furlough to the Superintendent of Sunaria jail.
The recommendation of Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner of Gurugram was sought. After the recommendation was received, the dera head was granted furlough.
He is likely to be shifted to Gurugram under tight security on Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon