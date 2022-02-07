Sirsa Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted 21-day furlough

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, February 7

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 21-day furlough for meeting his family residing in Gurugram.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. File photo

The dera chief is undergoing imprisonment at Sunaria jail in Rohtak for raping two of his women disciples and murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Rohtak Divisional Commissioner Pankaj Yadav said the dera head had been granted a furlough from February 7 to 27 on his request that he wanted to meet his family living in Gurugram.

According to official sources, the dera chief had applied for furlough to the Superintendent of Sunaria jail.

The recommendation of Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner of Gurugram was sought. After the recommendation was received, the dera head was granted furlough.

He is likely to be shifted to Gurugram under tight security on Monday.

#dera chief