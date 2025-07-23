DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Haryana / Sirsa Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim withdraws sentence suspension plea

Sirsa Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim withdraws sentence suspension plea

Ram Rahim was convicted by Panchkula CBI Special Court in 2017 and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years
article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:37 PM Jul 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. File
Advertisement

Nearly two years after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim moved an application before the Punjab and Haryana High Court for suspension of sentence in the 2017 rape case, he has withdrawn the plea.

Advertisement

“This is an application for suspension of sentence awarded to the applicant-appellant during the pendency of the appeal. At the very outset, R Basant, senior counsel for the applicant-appellant, on instructions, prays for and is permitted to withdraw this application with liberty to revisit the court,” the Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Vikram Aggarwal asserted.

Sirsa Dera head Ram Rahim was convicted by Panchkula CBI Special Court in 2017 and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years.

Advertisement

The Bench on the previous date of hearing had observed that the application for suspension of sentence was pending for nearly two years. As such, the matter required immediate attention for disposal. The senior counsel for the applicant-appellant, on the other hand, submitted that another criminal appeal filed by the same appellant regarding a different offence was listed for final hearing on July 21. As such, a request was made to adjourn this matter for the same date.

“With great reluctance, this court adjourns this application for suspension of sentence to July 21, with understanding that whether the application is argued or not, same shall be disposed of on the date fixed,” the Bench had asserted.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts