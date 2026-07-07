DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sirsa digitises 65.62% voter forms in SIR campaign

Sirsa digitises 65.62% voter forms in SIR campaign

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 04:36 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A Booth Level Officer (BLO) explains the details of enumeration forms to voters for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Representative image/PTI file
Advertisement

More than 6.59 lakh voter enumeration forms, covering 65.62 per cent of the district’s 10.05 lakh electors, have been digitised under the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision campaign, Deputy Commissioner and District Election

Advertisement

Officer Shantanu Sharma said on Monday. He

Advertisement

urged all political parties to support Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in completing the exercise before the July 14 deadline.

Advertisement

Chairing a meeting with representatives of political parties at the Mini Secretariat, Sharma said BLOs are conducting door-to-door visits to help eligible voters fill in and submit enumeration forms. He appealed to political parties to coordinate with their Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and encourage voters to submit the forms to BLOs on time so that the revision exercise is completed within the stipulated period.

He said BLOs, along with BLAs, will prepare lists of absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate voters to ensure that the electoral rolls are updated, accurate and free of errors. Sharma also asked political parties to appoint BLAs at polling stations where they have not yet been designated to ensure the smooth completion of the revision process.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner said that, in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India, polling stations with more than 1,200 voters will be rationalised. He urged political parties to spread awareness about the revision campaign through their workers and

BLAs and motivate eligible citizens to ensure

their names are included in the electoral rolls.

According to district-wise progress shared during the meeting, 996 BLOs have digitised 6,59,905 enumeration forms out of 10,05,598 registered voters.

Among the Assembly segments, Ellenabad has recorded the highest progress, with 1,52,971 forms (78.88 per cent) digitised out of 1,93,936 voters. It is followed by Rania with 69.43 per cent (1,30,797 of 1,88,395), Kalanwali with 69.07 per cent (1,26,237 of 1,82,764), and Dabwali with 67.87 per cent (1,40,056

of 2,06,373). Sirsa Assembly constituency has recorded 46.92 per cent

digitisation, with 1,09,844 forms digitised out of 2,34,130 registered voters.

Representatives of the BJP, Congress, BSP,

AAP, JJP and INLD attended the meeting.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts