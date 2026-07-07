Sirsa digitises 65.62% voter forms in SIR campaign

More than 6.59 lakh voter enumeration forms, covering 65.62 per cent of the district’s 10.05 lakh electors, have been digitised under the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision campaign, Deputy Commissioner and District Election

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Officer Shantanu Sharma said on Monday. He

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urged all political parties to support Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in completing the exercise before the July 14 deadline.

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Chairing a meeting with representatives of political parties at the Mini Secretariat, Sharma said BLOs are conducting door-to-door visits to help eligible voters fill in and submit enumeration forms. He appealed to political parties to coordinate with their Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and encourage voters to submit the forms to BLOs on time so that the revision exercise is completed within the stipulated period.

He said BLOs, along with BLAs, will prepare lists of absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate voters to ensure that the electoral rolls are updated, accurate and free of errors. Sharma also asked political parties to appoint BLAs at polling stations where they have not yet been designated to ensure the smooth completion of the revision process.

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The Deputy Commissioner said that, in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India, polling stations with more than 1,200 voters will be rationalised. He urged political parties to spread awareness about the revision campaign through their workers and

BLAs and motivate eligible citizens to ensure

their names are included in the electoral rolls.

According to district-wise progress shared during the meeting, 996 BLOs have digitised 6,59,905 enumeration forms out of 10,05,598 registered voters.

Among the Assembly segments, Ellenabad has recorded the highest progress, with 1,52,971 forms (78.88 per cent) digitised out of 1,93,936 voters. It is followed by Rania with 69.43 per cent (1,30,797 of 1,88,395), Kalanwali with 69.07 per cent (1,26,237 of 1,82,764), and Dabwali with 67.87 per cent (1,40,056

of 2,06,373). Sirsa Assembly constituency has recorded 46.92 per cent

digitisation, with 1,09,844 forms digitised out of 2,34,130 registered voters.

Representatives of the BJP, Congress, BSP,

AAP, JJP and INLD attended the meeting.