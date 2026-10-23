Sirsa dist tops state in student innovation scheme for second consecutive year

Sirsa has topped Haryana for the second consecutive year in the INSPIRE Awards-MANAK scheme, with students registering 2,112 applications against the district’s target of 1,900 for the 2026-27 session.

According to the final figures released by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Haryana, a total of 27,151 applications were received from students across the state. Sirsa recorded a significant increase from 1,875 applications last year, when it also secured the top position.

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Nuh ranked second with 1,542 applications, followed by Karnal with 1,499 and Kurukshetra with 1,480. Sirsa was among the few districts to exceed its assigned target, while the remaining districts fell short of their respective targets.

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District Science Expert and scheme nodal officer Mukesh Kumar credited the achievement to the efforts of students and schools in promoting scientific thinking and innovation.

“The main objective of the scheme is to develop scientific thinking and innovation skills among students. Students and schools in Sirsa have exceeded the target for the second consecutive year. Our effort is to provide more students with a platform to showcase their ideas at the district, state and national levels,” he said.

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Under the INSPIRE Awards-MANAK scheme, selected students receive Rs 10,000 directly into their bank accounts to develop their innovative ideas. They can subsequently present their models at district- level, state- level and national-level exhibitions. The 60 best students selected at the national level are eligible for recognition by the President of India.

The scheme previously covered students from classes VI to X. From the 2025-26 session, students in classes XI and XII have also been included to encourage innovation among senior school students. Each school can select up to five promising innovations and upload them through the designated portal or mobile application.

District Education Officer Subhash Kumar Phutela said the scheme provides students with an opportunity to turn their ideas into innovations. He added that Sirsa’s performance reflected the continued efforts of schools to encourage students to explore scientific ideas and develop solutions to real-world problems.