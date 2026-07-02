Sirsa doctors lead cleanliness drive on National Doctors’ Day

Marking National Doctors’ Day, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Sirsa, with support from Shrimat City Centre and Amara Green, organised a cleanliness drive in the city on Wednesday.

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The campaign began from Gold’s Gym at Sangwan Chowk. It was flagged off by IMA patron Dr Ved Beniwal, district president Dr Saurabh Walia, secretary Dr Pankaj Garg, Gold’s Gym owner Anil Goyal, Shrimat City Centre promoter Sanjeev Jain and Shrimat Bridge LLP director Madhav Jain. Several senior doctors and IMA members also joined the drive.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr Beniwal said National Doctors’ Day was observed on the birth and death anniversary of Bidhan Chandra Roy. He said maintaining cleanliness was everyone’s responsibility and could not be left solely to the administration or sanitation workers. Public participation, he added, was essential to keep the city clean.

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Sanjeev Jain said people should make cleanliness a part of their daily routine. He said homes, streets, colonies and cities would remain clean only if every citizen contributed. He added that Shrimat City Centre and Amara Green had extended support to the campaign following the IMA’s appeal.

The doctors cleaned the area near Sangwan Chowk to spread awareness about hygiene and civic responsibility.

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After the drive, the IMA members visited Shrimat City Centre on Dabwali Road, where they were shown the upcoming multi-storey commercial-cum-residential project. Madhav Jain thanked all IMA members for participating in the event.