Sirsa drug menace worsens with women’s involvement

The drug menace in Sirsa is no longer a problem associated only with men. A growing number of women are now allegedly becoming part of the illegal drug trade, adding a new and worrying dimension to a crisis that health experts say is destroying lives, families and communities across the district.

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Police action under anti-drug campaigns, including the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, has led to the arrest of several women in drug-related cases over the past few years. Officials believe the lure of quick money and the perception that women attract less suspicion have encouraged some to enter the illegal trade.

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The trend is particularly worrying because it comes at a time when drug addiction continues to tighten its grip on young people. Residents of several villages in Sirsa claim that the easy availability of narcotics is pushing more youth towards addiction, exposing them to serious health risks and, in some cases, even death.

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Shahpur Begu village, located on the outskirts of Sirsa city, is often cited as an example of the growing crisis. Villagers claim that more than 30 persons have died due to drug addiction during the past two to three years. Just a few days ago, another young man reportedly died after struggling with substance abuse. Residents allege that drugs remain easily accessible in the village and that some women are also involved in their sale.

Health experts warn that the impact of addiction extends far beyond the individual user. Speaking during an awareness camp organised at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Madhosinghana, on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Dr Pawan Kumar, Civil Surgeon, Sirsa, said substance abuse had emerged as a major public health challenge that required collective action from society.

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During the programme, Ajay Singh, a member of the District Mental Health and De-addiction Programme, highlighted the severe health consequences of drug abuse. He said substances such as heroin (chitta), smack, opium, cannabis, tobacco and other narcotics could damage nearly every major organ of the body. Long-term addiction can lead to heart disease, liver disorders, lung ailments, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, anxiety and suicidal tendencies.

Health officials said addiction also affected families, often resulting in financial hardship, domestic disputes and emotional trauma. Children living in such households may suffer academically and socially, while some addicts turn to crime to sustain their dependence.

Experts stressed that addiction should be viewed as a treatable disease rather than a social stigma. They urged families to seek timely medical help, counselling and rehabilitation services available through de-addiction centres.

While the police continue their crackdown on traffickers, experts say the district’s fight against drugs cannot succeed through enforcement alone. Greater public awareness, community participation and early intervention will be essential to prevent more young lives from being lost to addiction and to stop the spread of the drug trade, which is increasingly drawing women into its fold.