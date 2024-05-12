Sirsa electricity department centre receives 400 complaints in 12 hours

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 11

As many as 733 electricity poles fell in Sirsa district due to strong winds and thunderstorm on Friday evening. Additionally, 57 trees were uprooted. As a result, power supply in rural areas and fields remained disrupted throughout Saturday.

Wheat lying in mandis soaked Due to rain, wheat lying in the open at grain markets in the district got soaked. Consequently, farmers and traders had to bear significant losses.

Procurement agencies were yet to pick up nearly 35 lakh bags of wheat in mandis of the district after purchase.

It is estimated that out of these, nearly 30 lakh bags got soaked in rain. Case against power board over child's death A child was killed in Budhabhana village in Sirsa when an electricity pole fell on him due to strong winds on Friday evening. His relatives accused the electricity board of negligence and filed a complaint with the police. Babulal said his eight-year-old son Arjun was returning home around 6.30 pm after playing with his friends when the incident occured. He alleged that the electricity pole was 15 to 20 years old and fell because it was in a poor condition. “Had the electricity board replaced it in time, my child would have been alive,” he said. A case was registered.

In several areas, power supply could not be restored for eight hours and in some areas, it took up to 12 hours to resume.

Complaints regarding damage to electricity poles, transformers, sheds and trees on roads continuously poured in. Rural areas suffered the most damage. Nearly 400 complaints were received at the district grievance centre of the electricity board within 12 hours. While some complaints were resolved within two to four hours, power supply could not be restored even after 12 hours in some areas.

Consequently, residents of villages near Rori, Ding Mandi and surrounding areas of Sirsa faced inconvenience. As many as 53 trees fell in villages of Sirsa and four in the the Dabwali area. These were promptly removed by the Forest Department and normalcy was restored.

Santosh Kumar, District Forest Officer of Sirsa, mentioned that due to the storm, 57 trees fell in the district. “All trees have been cleared from the roads,” he claimed. More damage was reported in villages surrounding Sirsa.

