Sirsa farmer breaks crop cycle, raises 10 lakh vegetable seedlings annually

When falling groundwater levels and rising cultivation costs began putting pressure on traditional farming, Sirsa farmer Mukesh Kamboj decided to look beyond the paddy-wheat cycle.

A resident of Jhorar Nali village, Kamboj started vegetable cultivation on 1-2 acres in October 2021. What began as an experiment has now grown into a vegetable nursery producing around 8-10 lakh seedlings annually.

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Kamboj said groundwater levels in parts of the area had fallen to 120-180 ft. The rising cost of paddy and wheat cultivation, along with concerns over soil health and water quality, prompted him to explore alternatives.

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Initially, Kamboj grew different vegetables to demonstrate their cultivation methods to other farmers. He later realised that good-quality seedlings were crucial for successful vegetable farming. He began with onion and garlic seedlings and gradually added tomato, chilli, capsicum and other vegetables.

In 2022, Kamboj set up a net house under a scheme of the Haryana Horticulture Department. He spent around Rs 4.25 lakh, while 75 per cent of the eligible cost was subsidised under the scheme. He later converted the facility into a vegetable nursery.

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Kamboj has since invested around Rs 20 lakh in additional equipment and infrastructure, including micro-sprinklers, drip irrigation and modifications to the net house. Seedlings are raised in pro-trays using cocopeat-based, soilless media.

Kamboj said the nursery currently generates annual revenue of up to Rs 15 lakh, although his net income remains limited due to the investment and operating costs. He considers the venture a long-term agricultural enterprise.

The nursery now supplies seedlings to around 70 commercial farmers from Sirsa and neighbouring areas. Another 600-700 farmers from nearby villages buy plants for kitchen and household gardening. Farmers from areas, including Ellenabad, Rania, Dabwali, Kalanwali in Sirsa; Suratgarh, Rawatsar, Nohar, Hanumangarh, Sangaria in Rajasthan; and Bathinda and Abohar in Punjab are among his customers.

His 5-acre farm also provides year-round employment to five to 10 women, along with one or two male workers, with manpower increasing during peak seasons. Around 20 farmers have started vegetable cultivation after being influenced by his work, he said.

Kamboj is now looking at vegetable grafting to address local farming challenges. After training at ICAR-Indian Institute of Vegetable Research, Varanasi, he plans to develop grafted plants suited to the region’s saline water, soil-borne diseases, nematodes and hot, dry weather.

He has also been experimenting with turmeric. A variety introduced in 2024 has now been adopted by around 10 farmers, while he is testing another variety sourced from the Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode, on an acre to assess its tolerance to Sirsa’s hot climate.