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Home / Haryana / Sirsa farmer wins award for excellence in farming

Sirsa farmer wins award for excellence in farming

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Anil Kakkar
Tribune News Service
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:23 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Gurpreet Singh with the appreciation certificate from CM Saini.
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Gurpreet Singh Dandiwal, a farmer from Mattar village in Sirsa district, was honoured at a two-day agriculture fair held at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar on Monday.

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He received five certificates and awards for securing first place at the state-level for outstanding performance in farming. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana were present at the event. Gurpreet Singh had also been recognised by the Chief Minister six months ago.

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Gurpreet Singh has been practicing modern vegetable and fruit farming for nearly 30 years. His innovative methods have made him an inspiration for other farmers in the region. He shared that his grandfather, Bachan Singh, started vegetable cultivation on a small piece of land, which was expanded by his father, Gurcharan Singh.

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Gurpreet introduced modern techniques and farming tools, including mulching, trellising, and net farming. At present, Gurpreet cultivates nearly 63 varieties of vegetables on five acres. These include rare local varieties as well as some foreign types. This season, he introduced new varieties of watermelon and bottle gourd. Despite being a middle-class farmer, he earns good profits from a small area and provides employment opportunities to others.

His vegetable collection includes five types of tomatoes — cherry, red, black, yellow, and orange; five types of capsicum — green, red, yellow, purple, and orange; and seven types of cauliflower — white, yellow, orange, broccoli, green, red, and knuckle cauliflower.

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Gurpreet Singh advised fellow farmers that even small plots could be profitable if vegetables were grown alongside regular crops. He acknowledged that the work was hard, but results were rewarding.

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