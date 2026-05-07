icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sirsa farmers advised against early guar sowing, training held

Sirsa farmers advised against early guar sowing, training held

article_Author
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Guar expert Dr BD Yadav briefs farmers during a workshop in Sirsa.
Advertisement

Ahead of the Kharif season, the Agriculture Department in Sirsa has started awareness programmes to help farmers increase guar crop yield. A joint team of block officials and guar experts organised a training session at Gusaiana village under the supervision of ATM Dr Madan Singh and guar specialist Dr BD Yadav on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The farmers were advised not to sow guar before the recommended time and were informed about preventing “root rot” disease, a major problem in the area. Dr Yadav explained the benefits of using improved guar varieties, timely sowing, seed treatment, and balanced fertiliser application to maximise yield.

Advertisement

Dr Yadav urged the farmers not to sow guar in May, as early planting led to excessive vegetative growth, increased crop lodging, lower pod formation and reduced yield.

Advertisement

He recommended sowing guar in the second fortnight of June. In irrigated areas, sowing can start when excess canal water is available. In rain-fed regions, sowing should be done after adequate monsoon rainfall.

The expert explained that root rot (Ukhda) was caused by a soil fungus attacking young plant roots, turning them black and restricting nutrient uptake. The only effective prevention was seed treatment. Seeds should be treated with 3 grams of carbendazim 50 per cent (bavistin) per kilogram for 15-20 minutes before sowing. This method can control 80-95 per cent of the disease at a minimal cost of just Rs 15 per seed batch.

Advertisement

The farmers were advised to sow improved guar varieties such as HG 365, HG 563, and HG 2-20 at the appropriate time. They were encouraged to consult agricultural scientists and officials for guidance.

Dr Madan Singh emphasised soil and water testing before sowing and adopting modern farming techniques over traditional methods. The training camp distributed bavistin samples for two acres and a pair of gloves to 82 attending farmers. A question-and-answer session was held, and five farmers were honoured for their participation. Progressive farmers like Munshi Ram, Brijlal, Dhannaram, Ramswaroop, Budhram, and Ajay Poonia were present.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts