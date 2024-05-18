Sirsa farmer’s home becomes safe haven for birds

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 17

The maximum temperature recorded in Sirsa on Friday was 44 degrees Celsius. The scorching heat has affected human beings, animals and birds alike. Distressed by the intense heat, people avoid venturing out of their homes. Amid such weather conditions, Vakeel Saharan from Rajpura Sahani village in the Nathusari Chopta area of the district has come up with a unique way of providing shelter, food and water for the birds. Saharan has repurposed over 30 old shoeboxes as nests in his home, where hundreds of sparrows and their chicks are safe from heat.

Sahani village serve as nests

Duty-bound to save wildlife Protecting animals and birds is crucial for environment conservation and it is our duty to ensure their well-being — Vakeel Saharan

Saharan, who is dedicated towards the cause of environment conservation, is a small farmer by profession who struggles to make both ends meet for his family. He says, “While the use of pesticides in crops is leading to the decline in various bird species, these birds are also at a risk during the sweltering heat. In such circumstances, taking small measures can help in the conservation of these birds.” Saharan explains that nests can be easily made from old shoeboxes, and old pots can be used as bird feeders for water and food.

The idea struck him when a bird made a nest in his room. He realised that nests could be set up easily in shoeboxes to help birds in finding a safe shelter in the scorching sun.

“Additionally, planting trees and shrubs around the house attracts birds,” he says. Due to his efforts, many birds have made their home around his house and many others visit his home daily.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa