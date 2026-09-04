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Home / Haryana / Sirsa, Fatehabad schools celebrate Janmashtami

Sirsa, Fatehabad schools celebrate Janmashtami

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:33 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Students break ‘Dahi Handi’ during Janmashtami celebrations at a school in Kharian village.
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Schools across Sirsa and Fatehabad celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with colourful programmes, devotional songs and cultural performances on Thursday. Students dressed as Lord Krishna, Radha, Yashoda and other characters, creating a festive atmosphere on the campuses.

At Kharia Public School in Kharia, young students arrived dressed as Radha and Krishna. The celebrations featured cultural performances depicting episodes from Lord Krishna’s childhood. The highlight was the traditional Dahi Handi event, in which Class XII students broke the matki with enthusiasm and teamwork.

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At New Vikas Senior Secondary School in Chamal, hundreds of students dressed as Radha and Krishna. Children were served makhan-mishri, while devotional songs and bhajans filled the school campus. Teachers also spoke to the students about Lord Krishna’s teachings on truth, duty, friendship, love and compassion.

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At Swami Vivekanand Senior Secondary School in Arniawali, around 100 students dressed as Radha and Krishna and participated in cultural programmes and dance performances. At Shaheed Bhagat Singh Senior Secondary School in Nehla, students presented Krishna-themed dances, recited verses from the Bhagavad Gita and took part in activities such as decorating Krishna crowns and flutes.

Meanwhile, the police in Sirsa and Fatehabad stepped up security arrangements for the festival. Additional personnel were deployed at temples, religious places, markets and other crowded locations.

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In Fatehabad, around 500 police personnel were put on duty. The police said special attention would be paid to the safety of women and children, while patrolling and surveillance were also intensified at busy locations.

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