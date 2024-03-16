Sirsa gets Rs 22 crore for development works

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 15

The government has released a grant of Rs 22 crore for development projects in Sirsa. The amount has been allocated for the construction of roads, beautification of parks and installation of streetlights in the city. Over Rs 1 crore will be spent on other projects, including construction of walls at the waste management plant at Bakriyawali area village.

MLA Gopal Kanda had demanded a grant for development works in the city.

Responding to his request, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have issued this grant

He said equal development works were being carried out in all wards and villages of the Sirsa Assembly constituency. About Rs 4.88 lakh will be spent on the beautification and installation of lights in parks of each ward. The reconstruction of the Martyrs Memorial at the mini-secretariat and the construction of the Freedom Fighters’ Memorial at the mini-secretariat will cost around Rs 8.53 lakh and Rs 45.81 lakh, respectively.

Moreover, to address the issue of water accumulation during the rainy season, an amount of Rs 1.29 crore has been allocated for constructing drains and other works. A sum of Rs 10 crore has been allocated for constructing roads and footpaths in various markets across the city. Beautification and lighting of parks in Ward No. 2 will cost around Rs 4.88 lakh, while the construction of open gym in parks of blocks B and C will cost around Rs 4.84 lakh.

