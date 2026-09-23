Sirsa girl to be face of child marriage-free drive

A girl from any village or city in Sirsa district will be selected as the brand ambassador for the ‘Child Marriage-Free Sirsa Campaign’ being run under the Bal Azadi Abhiyan.

The campaign is being jointly organised by the Selfie with Daughter Foundation and Just Rights for Children under the leadership of child rights activist Sunil Jaglan. It aims at creating awareness against child marriage, child labour, child abuse and online exploitation of children.

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Jaglan said the campaign had been running across Sirsa for nearly 20 days, with teams visiting villages to spread awareness. Around 2,000 girls have so far joined Team Lado, while girls from other districts and states are also taking part.

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The selected ambassador must meet certain conditions, including having no history of child marriage in her family. She should not be malnourished, should not use abusive language and must be associated with a government campaign or social cause.

The ambassador will lead programmes organised by the two organisations during the year and will be the chief guest at several events. She will also receive an award and certificate.

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Jaglan said the foundation had connected lakhs of children across the country and worked on issues, including girls’ education and menstrual awareness.

He said several programmes would be held throughout the year to spread awareness about children’s rights and help make Sirsa a child marriage-free district