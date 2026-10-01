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Home / Haryana / Sirsa govt school students turn waste into art at ‘Seva Sankalp’ campaign

Sirsa govt school students turn waste into art at ‘Seva Sankalp’ campaign

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Anil Kakkar
Tribune News Service
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:49 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Students of government model school at Chattargarh Patti with the artworks created by them.
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Turning waste into art, students of Government Model Sanskriti Primary School, Chattargarh Patti, in Sirsa city, showcased their creativity at a special exhibition held on Wednesday under the ongoing ‘Seva Sankalp’ campaign in urban schools.

The exhibition, organised under the ‘Kabaad Se Jugaad’ initiative, featured colourful and innovative artworks made from discarded and unused materials. Students from Bal Vatika to Class V took part, giving every child an opportunity to display their imagination, skills and confidence. The event was organised under the leadership of school principal Krishna Devi Kadwasra. Several guests, including BJP district president Yatinder Singh, advocate Angrez Singh, Clean Earth Project director Lalit Jain from Mumbai, Tarsem Goyal, The Aryan School director Anoop Garg, Dheeraj, Garvit Lalit and Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associate Puru Rohilla, visited the exhibition.

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The students welcomed the guests with tilak and bouquets. The visitors praised the children’s creativity, discipline and confidence, as well as the overall environment of the school.

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Yatinder said he had rarely seen a government school with around 700 students where children displayed such confidence and talent. He said he would highlight the school’s achievements before the Education Minister and the Chief Minister.

Lalit and Anoop also appreciated the students’ artwork and the efforts of the teaching staff. Puru called the children “stars” and took some selected artworks with him to showcase them before administrative officials.

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The exhibition highlighted how discarded materials could be transformed into useful and attractive creations with imagination and the right guidance. Head teacher Bansi Lal Jhorar thanked all the guests and said the school’s aim was to identify children’s talent and provide them with a platform to showcase it. He said the artworks reflected the students’ confidence, creativity and eagerness to learn.

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