Sirsa growers honoured for innovations in organic farming

Two farmers from Haryana’s Sirsa district have been honoured for their outstanding innovations in agriculture that have turned traditional farming into a profitable and sustainable venture. Gurpreet Singh from Mattar village and Gurdeep Singh from Nagoki village received awards from Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday, during a two-day farmers’ fair held at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar.

Gurpreet Singh has been engaged in modern vegetable farming for nearly 30 years, following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father. Over the years, he has expanded his five-acre farm to grow 42 varieties of vegetables, including rare and exotic ones such as cherry tomatoes, coloured capsicums, broccoli, red and yellow carrots, and various types of gourds, cucumbers, and leafy greens. Using advanced techniques like mulching, net farming and raised-bed cultivation, Gurpreet has set up a model farm that not only generates high returns but also provides local employment. Committed to natural practices, he uses minimal chemicals, prepares his own organic fertilisers, and never compromises on seed quality. He also runs his own nursery and credits the Horticulture Department for its consistent support.

Gurdeep Singh, a farmer from Nagoki, has been cultivating organic turmeric for the past six years. He began with a small plot as an experiment and has since expanded to four acres, producing around 125 quintals of turmeric. He stores and uses his own seed, and his products raw turmeric, turmeric powder, mustard oil, and desi ghee have become popular for their purity. Aware of the challenges in turmeric farming, such as fungal infections, he developed his own natural pesticide using cow urine, neem leaves, and other herbal ingredients. Gurdeep says high market price of whole turmeric, which sells at around Rs 200 per kg, makes it a rewarding choice.

Horticulture Officer Seema Kamboj praised both farmers, encouraging others to explore innovative farming.