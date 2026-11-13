Sirsa: Key conspirator arrested, police get 6-day remand

In a major breakthrough in the murder case of solar plant contractor Subhash Chander, the police have arrested the alleged main conspirator, Rakesh Kumar, alias Raka, a resident of Jamal village on Thursday.

The Nathusari Chopta police arrested Rakesh from the Sirsa court complex. He was produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody for six days. The police are questioning him to uncover details of the murder conspiracy and identify others involved in the crime.

Subhash Chander was shot dead on October 6, 2026, at a solar plant operated by a private firm at Jamal village, near the Rajasthan border. He was working as a contractor at the plant and was sitting there when two to three youths arrived and opened fire before fleeing the spot.

Subhash was rushed to the Sirsa Civil Hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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Based on a complaint filed by his father, Bhader Ram, the police registered a murder case against 11 persons, including the main accused, Rahul. Three accused have already been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

SHO Parmod Kumar said teams from the CIA Sirsa and Nathusari Chopta police station were investigating the case under the directions of SP Deepak Saharan. He said no person involved in the conspiracy would be spared and the remaining absconding accused would be arrested soon.