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Home / Haryana / Sirsa kinnow earns GI tag, decade of scientific farming bears fruit

Sirsa kinnow earns GI tag, decade of scientific farming bears fruit

Recognition expected to boost exports, farmers’ income

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:29 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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A kinnow tree laden with fruit in an orchard in Sirsa district.
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The Geographical Indication (GI) tag awarded to ‘Sirsa kinnow’ has brought national recognition to Haryana’s citrus industry while underscoring the contribution of scientific farming practices introduced through the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence at Mangiana village.

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The GI tag, granted on June 17, makes Sirsa kinnow the first fruit from Haryana to receive the prestigious recognition. The certification provides the fruit with a distinct identity, protects it against imitation and is expected to enhance its market value and export potential.

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District Horticulture Officer Deen Mohammad said the application for the GI tag was initiated by the Horticulture Department through the Farmer Producer Organisation of Khari Sureran village. “He said Sirsa kinnow is sweeter, juicier and larger in size than fruit grown in many other regions, helping it earn the GI recognition.”

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Officials attribute much of this achievement to the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence, where farmers have been receiving training in modern citrus cultivation since 2013.

Dr Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Horticulture and incharge of the centre, said Israeli experts introduced growers to advanced techniques such as drip irrigation, fertigation, high-density plantation and scientific nutrient management. Regular training programmes are also conducted on plantation, irrigation, fertiliser application, pruning and orchard management.

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“He said improved cultivation methods have significantly increased productivity, making Sirsa the largest kinnow-producing district in Haryana.” Sirsa currently has kinnow orchards spread across 13,106 hectares, producing around 1.82 lakh metric tonnes annually.

Horticulture and agriculture expert Gurjeet Singh Maan said the GI recognition would further strengthen the Sirsa kinnow brand in domestic and international markets while ensuring better returns for growers.

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