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Home / Haryana / Sirsa man dies of drug ‘overdose’ ahead of Haryana CM Saini’s marathon event

Sirsa man dies of drug ‘overdose’ ahead of Haryana CM Saini’s marathon event

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:47 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Even as the Haryana Government promotes anti-drug campaigns through youth marathons, another young man has died under suspicious circumstances in Sirsa district, raising concerns over drug abuse and alleged drug trafficking.

The incident comes ahead of a youth marathon scheduled in Kalanwali on November 22, which Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is expected to attend.

Kashmir, alias Kala, 28, died on Friday at his home in Ward No. 2 of Rania. He is survived by his wife and two children. His family suspects a drug overdose, though the cause of death has not been officially confirmed.

According to his relatives, Kashmir had been struggling with drug addiction for the past three to four years. His family had admitted him to rehabilitation centres on two or three occasions, but he reportedly resumed drug use after returning home.

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The family alleged that he had recently been crushing medical tablets and injecting them into his arms. They claimed that his body bore several injection marks.

A relative told The Tribune that the family had repeatedly approached the police, seeking action against suspected drug peddlers in the area. However, they alleged that drugs continued to be sold openly in several streets of Ward No. 2.

The family said they would present evidence before the Chief Minister during his forthcoming visit to Sirsa and demand strict action against those involved in drug trafficking.

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Rania SHO Radhey Shyam said he had joined the police station on November 6 and learnt about the death through media reports. He said the family had not lodged any complaint so far.

He added that police patrolling had been intensified and action was being taken against drug peddlers.

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