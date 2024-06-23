Sirsa man duped of Rs 2.5 L

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 22

A cyber fraudster tricked a young man living at the Air Force Station in Sirsa into losing Rs 2.5 lakh by luring him with the promise of earning money through promotion of YouTube channels. The cyber police station in Sirsa registered an FIR against an unknown person.

The victim was convinced after receiving screenshots as proof

Madhav Kumar Jha, son of Dinesh Kumar Jha, received a WhatsApp message on February 17, offering him a chance to earn money by promoting YouTube channels. Initially sceptical, Madhav was convinced after receiving screenshots as proof. He subscribed to a YouTube channel and sent the screenshot to the sender, who then shared a Telegram account link for payment with him.

After completing a few tasks and receiving payments, Madhav's trust grewin the fraudster who then sent him another Telegram account link, asking Madhav to invest in trading. On February 20, Madhav sent Rs 1,000 to a given UPI ID and received Rs 1,300 in return. Encouraged, he continued to invest and ended up sending a total of Rs 2.5 lakh to the fraudster.

When asked to deposit an additional Rs 3 lakh, Madhav became suspicious and realised that he had been defrauded. He reported the incident to the cyber police, who filed a fraud case against an unknown individual and assured the victim that the matter would be resolved soon.

