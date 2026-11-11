Sirsa man gets life term for killing factory worker

A local court has sentenced Vikas Bharti to life imprisonment for murdering a fellow factory worker in Sirsa in March 2022. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him. In case of non-payment, he will have to undergo an additional six months in prison.

The verdict was pronounced by the court of Puneesh Jindia, which held the accused guilty of murder.

According to the case details, the victim, identified as Rami, alias Ramu, failed to return to his accommodation on March 13, 2022. His body was subsequently found, and a postmortem examination was conducted on March 14.

During the investigation, the police arrested Vikas Bharti, a native of Gaya district in Bihar. He was working at a steel factory, located industrial area, Rania Road, Sirsa.

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During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. The police recovered an iron rod, suspected to have been used in the murder, along with other evidence, following his disclosure.

Public Prosecutor Palvinder Singh shared details of the court’s verdict and said the accused had been sentenced to life imprisonment along with the fine.