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Home / Haryana / Sirsa: Man gets life term for pushing live-in partner into canal

Sirsa: Man gets life term for pushing live-in partner into canal

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:54 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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A court in Fatehabad has sentenced Sandeep, alias Baru, to life imprisonment on Tuesday, for murdering his live-in partner by pushing her into a canal in July 2021. Additional District and Sessions Judge Navendu Jain also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict. In case of non-payment, he will have to undergo an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.

According to District Attorney Devender Mittal, the case was registered at the Tohana City police station on July 28, 2021.The victim was living in a rented house in Tohana with Sandeep for around six to seven months. Her husband had died and she had two children, including a minor son and a daughter. The woman was also physically disabled.

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According to the prosecution, the woman’s son, who was around 16 years old at the time, told the police that Sandeep suspected his mother’s character and often assaulted her over the issue.

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On July 27, 2021, Sandeep allegedly took the woman on his motorcycle on the pretext of withdrawing her pension money from a bank. She did not return home, prompting her son to search for her.

The following day, the boy approached the police and sought help in tracing his mother. During the investigation, the woman’s body was recovered from a canal in the Dabwali area on July 28, 2021.

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The police arrested Sandeep after his alleged role in the murder came to light. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to pushing the woman into the canal, leading to her death.

After completing the probe, the police filed a chargesheet in court. During the trial, the prosecution presented witness statements and other evidence. After examining the evidence, the court convicted Sandeep under Section 302 IPC and awarded him life imprisonment along with the fine.

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