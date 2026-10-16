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Home / Haryana / Sirsa man kills wife with stick, dies by suicide

Sirsa man kills wife with stick, dies by suicide

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Sirsa, Updated At : 02:37 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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A 42-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband, who struck her on the head with a stick following a domestic dispute, before dying by suicide at their home in Dashmesh Nagar here, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Sheela Devi and her husband, Chandraprakash. The couple, originally from Rajgarh in Rajasthan’s Churu district, had been living in Sirsa for a long time. They had two sons, both of whom worked outside the city.

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According to the police, the incident took place around 9 am on Wednesday when Sheela was preparing rotis in the kitchen. Chandraprakash allegedly arrived home and got into an argument with her. During the altercation, he struck her on the head two to three times with a stick, killing her on the spot. The police said Chandraprakash remained at the house and moved in and out throughout the day without informing anyone about his wife’s death. He later returned home in the afternoon and started consuming alcohol.

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He allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a rope in the balcony at the rear of the house. The incident came to light around 7 pm when a neighbour, noticing that no one had come out of the house for several hours, peeped through a window and found the couple.

When a police team reached the spot, Sheela’s body was found in the kitchen, while Chandraprakash was found hanging in the rear balcony.

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The police said the couple had reportedly been having domestic disputes for the past few days. The Sadar police registered a case under relevant sections.

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