Sirsa man shot dead over family land row

A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead at his home in Sirsa early Tuesday morning. His father has been accused of firing the shots over a dispute involving the sale of family land. The deceased, Jaswant Singh, was allegedly attacked by his father Jalwinder Singh, brother-in-law Gurjant Singh and five-six others, according to his wife Jashanpreet Kaur.

Jashanpreet alleged that the accused reached their house around 4am, armed with swords and other weapons. Their faces were covered. She claimed the attackers held a sword to her neck and threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm. She alleged that Jalwinder then entered the room where Jaswant was sleeping and fired at him. Jaswant suffered six bullet wounds to his head, chest and abdomen. The attackers fled the spot after the shooting.

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The family said Jalwinder owns around 10 acres and wanted to sell three acres. Jaswant opposed the sale, leading to frequent arguments between the father and son.

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Jalwinder had reportedly been staying at his daughter Gurjinder Kaur’s in-laws’ house at Kamalo village of Muktsar district, Punjab, following the family dispute.

The Kalanwali police sent the body to the Civil Hospital for postmortem. Jashanpreet has refused to accept the body until the accused are arrested.