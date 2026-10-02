Sirsa man, woman arrested by Mohali police in drug case acquitted after 6 years

Three individuals, including a man and a woman from Sirsa, who were arrested by the Mohali police in a 2020 heroin case have been acquitted by the Special Court in SAS Nagar.

Special Judge Hardip Singh acquitted Sachin Kumar and Jasbir Kaur, both residents of Sirsa, and Raghbir Singh of Kharar in the case registered at the Phase-1 police station in SAS Nagar after six years.

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According to the prosecution, the police had arrested Sachin and Jasbir on June 4, 2020, after receiving a tip-off about alleged heroin trafficking. The police claimed to have recovered 500 grams of heroin from each of their bags. Raghbir Singh was later arrested, with police claiming recovery of another 45 grams of heroin from him.

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The prosecution examined 10 witnesses during the trial and argued that the recoveries and subsequent handling of the seized material had been properly established. However, the defence challenged the prosecution version and pointed to contradictions in the statements of police witnesses. The court noted differences over the preparation of documents, the circumstances at the alleged recovery spot and even the colour of the seized substance.

The court noted that no independent witness was present during the recovery proceedings. Moreover, there were contradictions regarding the search and consent proceedings. A police witness said that no offer of search had been given to the accused, while other witnesses gave different versions.

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The court held that the contradictions and lapses in the investigation created reasonable doubt and acquitted all three accused.