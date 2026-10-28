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Home / Haryana / Sirsa markets see surge in festive shopping ahead of Karwa Chauth

Sirsa markets see surge in festive shopping ahead of Karwa Chauth

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Women shop for cosmetics in Sirsa. Tribune Photo
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With Karwa Chauth approaching, markets across Sirsa are witnessing a surge in festive shopping, with women busy selecting outfits, jewellery, bangles and puja essentials. Beauty parlours are also receiving advance bookings for mehendi, facials, make-up and hairstyling as women prepare for the festival.

From designer suits and sarees to matching accessories, shoppers are exploring a wide range of options to complete their festive looks. The growing rush has raised traders’ hopes of brisk business in the days leading up to the festival.

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Clothing trader Neeraj Kumar said women were showing interest in sarees, designer suits, fancy dresses and Indo-Western outfits for the occasion. Matching dupattas were also in demand.

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Cosmetic trader Sandeep Monga said women were opting for light and attractive jewellery to complement their outfits. Shops selling puja thalis, sieves, karwas and other ritual items were also seeing an influx of customers preparing for the festival.

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advance bookings

To avoid the last-minute rush, many women are booking appointments at beauty parlours in advance. Parlour owner Kiran said bookings had started coming in for make-up, facials and hairstyling. Special packages and discounts were also being offered to attract customers.

Another parlour operator, Diksha, said demand for mehendi, skincare and party make-up was increasing, with women booking slots in advance according to their preferences.

With festive shopping gaining momentum and demand for beauty services rising, traders and salon owners in Sirsa are looking forward to a busy Karwa Chauth season.

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