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Home / Haryana / Sirsa MC issues notice to pvt agency over poor sanitation

Sirsa MC issues notice to pvt agency over poor sanitation

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 04:00 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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A heap of garbage lies unattended in Sirsa’s local ward.
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The Sirsa Municipal Council has issued a notice to a private agency responsible for cleaning the city’s four zones, following repeated complaints from residents and media about poor sanitation in several wards.

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The move comes after persistent public pressure, including written complaints with GPS-tagged photos of garbage-strewn streets sent to the Chief Minister and other officials by former councillors and residents. A detailed report by The Tribune on April 20 highlighted piles of garbage across the city.

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Former councillor Neetu Soni, who represents wards 20 and 21, said despite millions of rupees being spent monthly on sanitation, garbage continues to accumulate in the main markets and lanes. “It is unfortunate that the municipal council pays a private agency large sums every month, yet the cleanliness in the city remains poor,” Soni said. She added that the agency had repeatedly failed to clean the streets properly, and the current notice was not the first issued for negligence.

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Residents, including Jaswinder Singh, Balwant Singh, Manoj Kumar, and Rajesh Beniwal said that the sanitation in several wards was unsatisfactory. They added that complaints lodged via the municipal WhatsApp number often took hours to be addressed.

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