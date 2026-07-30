Sirsa midfielder Rajendra makes it to Asian Games Indian hockey team

Sant Nagar, the small village in Sirsa that gave Indian hockey one of its greatest captains, Sardara Singh, has another reason to celebrate. The village’s twenty-four-year-old midfielder Rajendra Singh has been named in India’s 20-member men’s hockey squad for the 20th Asian Games to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

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Rajendra’s selection marks another milestone for the village, which has produced more than a dozen international hockey players over the years. India has been placed in Pool A alongside hosts Japan, Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. The tournament winner will secure direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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Currently attending the national coaching camp in Bengaluru, Rajendra has steadily climbed the ranks after representing India at the Junior World Cup, Junior Asia Cup and other international junior tournaments. Earlier this year, his performances earned him a Rs 28 lakh contract with Hyderabad Toofans in the Hockey India League.

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Sant Nagar has long been regarded as one of India’s hockey nurseries. Besides former Indian captain and Olympian Sardara Singh, the village has produced Olympian Harpal Singh, Didar Singh Sr, Master Harvinder Singh, Gursev Singh and several other national players.

The son of postmaster Sukhdev Singh and homemaker Amandeep Kaur, Rajendra comes from a modest family. He learnt the basics of hockey at the Namdhari Hockey Academy in Jiwan Nagar under coach Gurmej Singh Mauli and is now training under government coach Harvinder Singh.

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Rajendra’s selection has sparked celebrations in the village, with residents hoping he will play a key role in India’s Asian Games campaign and help the team qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.