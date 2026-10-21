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Home / Haryana / Sirsa MP flags Ghaggar pollution, water shortage in Haryana

Sirsa MP flags Ghaggar pollution, water shortage in Haryana

Slams dispute over whether Centre or state is responsible for issues, seeks joint action

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Polluted water flows through the Ghaggar river in Sirsa. File Photo
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Congress MP from Sirsa Kumari Selja on Tuesday expressed concern over the Centre’s response to Ghaggar river pollution, flood control and Haryana’s water crisis, alleging that no concrete action plan has been announced to address farmers’ concerns.

In a press release, the MP said the Union Jal Shakti Ministry’s reply on October 19 failed to provide clear timelines for tackling key issues she had raised. She said she had flagged 10 concerns, including the Yamuna-Ghaggar link project, river pollution, strengthening embankments, modernisation of canals, improving water supply to canal tail ends and conserving groundwater.

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Citing the Central Pollution Control Board’s October 2025 report, Selja said two stretches of the Ghaggar in Punjab and Haryana were classified under the highly polluted Priority-I category. While projects worth Rs 57.10 crore had been approved for pollution control in Punjab, the ministry had not specified any similar project or timeline for Haryana, she alleged.

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She also raised concerns over industrial waste and sewage entering the river and weak embankments in Sirsa and Fatehabad, which put farmers’ crops at risk during floods. On irrigation, Selja said farmers needed timely water supply instead of a dispute over whether the Centre or the state was responsible. She also highlighted the state’s groundwater extraction rate of 136.75%, with 91 of 143 assessment units classified as over-exploited.

The Yamuna-Ghaggar link proposal, she added, was yet to reach central agencies for evaluation. Selja demanded a joint action plan formulated by the Centre and the Haryana Government, with dedicated funds and clear deadlines to curb pollution, prevent floods, improve irrigation and conserve groundwater.

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